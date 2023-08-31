Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 08:42

Football rumours: Al-Ittihad ready to make £118m bid for Mohamed Salah

Jurgen Klopp would reportedly be “furious” if Salah was allowed to leave Liverpool.
By PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

With the transfer deadline looming, Premier League sides are making their final moves as the clock ticks down to September 1st.

According to the Daily Mail, one of the big moves could see a star name leave the Premier League, with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad gearing up for a £118 million bid for Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah (31). The Daily Star reports that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would be “furious” if the move went ahead.

The Daily Mirror reports Manchester United are keen to nab a midfielder before the transfer window closes, with Sofyan Amrabat (27), their prime target. The Daily Mail reports Fiorentina have turned down a £1.7 million loan deal but would consider a deal with an obligation to buy.

One player who could be on his way out of Old Trafford is English defender Teden Mengi. Luton are close to signing him, according to the Daily Mail.

Tottenham’s move for Wales forward Brennan Johnson (22) from Nottingham Forest has stalled, according to The Independent. Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (25) has emerged as a new target.

Callum Hudson-Odoi: Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for the England winger, 22, from Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

James McAtee: Manchester City’s England Under-21s midfielder could return for a second loan spell at Sheffield United, who are leading the chase for him, according to Football Insider.

