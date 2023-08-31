Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 08:02

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out of US Open

Novak Djokovic through as Lily Miyazaki’s fairytale of New York reaches an end.
Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas crash out of US Open

By Andy Sims, PA, New York

Novak Djokovic is safely into the third round, but there were a couple of big shocks on day three of the US Open.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas was knocked out in five sets by Dominic Stricker, a qualifier ranked 128 in the world.

Then, in the night session, fifth seed and last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud fell foul of China’s world number 67 Zhang Zhizhen.

British qualifier Lily Miyakazi’s run came to and end in the second round.

Here, we look back at day three at Flushing Meadows.

Pic of the day

US Open Tennis
A birds-eye view of Novak Djokovic (John Minchillo/AP)

Shock of the day

Chocolate-loving Dominic Stricker caused a major upset at the US Open by knocking out seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The chubby-cheeked 21-year-old qualifier from Switzerland, ranked 128 in the world, stunned two-time grand slam finalist Tsitsipas with a 7-5 6-7 (2) 6-7 (5) 7-6 (8) 6-3 victory to reach the third round.

The former French Open junior champion recently admitted his coach had told him to cut down on chocolate and cookies.

Yet it was Athens-born Tsitsipas who was left feeling sour after a four-hour slog on the Grandstand Court.

Quote of the day

 

Fallen seeds:

US Open Tennis
Stefanos Tsitsipas was a second-round casualty (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Women: Petra Kvitova (11), Victoria Azarenka (18), Beatriz Haddad Maia (19), Magda Linette (24)
Men: Casper Ruud (5), Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), Francisco Cerundolo (20), Chris Eubanks (28).

Who’s up next?

US Open Tennis
Andy Murray faces Grigor Dimitrov (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Andy Murray kicks things off on Arthur Ashe against Bulgarian ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov. Fellow Brits Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are also in action along with Jodie Burrage, who faces the match of her life against second seed Aryna Sabalenka on Louis Armstrong.

More in this section

Burnley counting cost of Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest Burnley counting cost of Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest
Beto and Arnaut Danjuma spare Everton’s blushes in late cup win at Doncaster Beto and Arnaut Danjuma spare Everton’s blushes in late cup win at Doncaster
Rangers fail to qualify for Champions League after thrashing by PSV Eindhoven Rangers fail to qualify for Champions League after thrashing by PSV Eindhoven
Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on Chelsea’s interest in Cole Palmer

Mauricio Pochettino refuses to be drawn on Chelsea’s interest in Cole Palmer

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history" "People shouldn't miss out on a career they could be great at because they didn't get an A in history"
A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more