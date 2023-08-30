Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 19:21

Man charged in connection with break-in at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling's home

Emiliano Krosi (23) will appear at Guildford Crown Court on September 21st
Ellie Ng, PA

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with a break-in at the home of England winger Raheem Sterling, Surrey Police said.

Emiliano Krosi (23), of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, has been charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.

One count relates to the burglary of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling’s home, the force said.

Sterling during a World Cup quarter-final in Qatar last December
Sterling during a World Cup quarter-final against France in Qatar last December (PA)

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3rd last year during the World Cup in Qatar.

Krosi has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Crown Court on September 21st.

Surrey Police said the matter had been sitting on file pending any new information coming to light.

Support for the England international flooded in on social media at the time, including from football pundit Gary Lineker.

 

Sterling travelled home from Qatar to be with his family after news of the break-in reached him, missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4th.

In a press conference at the time, England manager Gareth Southgate told reporters: “We’ve got to give him time to try to resolve that or be there for his family.

“That’s the most important thing at this time, so we’re going to give him that space.”

