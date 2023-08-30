Rubiales' mother taken to hospital after hunger strike

The mother of the Spanish soccer federation's beleaguered chief Luis Rubiales, who started a hunger strike in support of her son on Monday, was taken to a local hospital on Wednesday.

The local priest said Rubiales' mother, Angeles Bejar, was admitted due to feeling tired and stressed.

Ms Bejar had locked herself in a church in her hometown of Motril in southern Spain to protest the treatment of her son in a furore over kissing Spainish player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth following her team's win over England in the World Cup Final.

The incident led to his suspension by Fifa on Saturday.

Ms Bejar was taken to the Santa Ana hospital in Motril on Wednesday evening, the priest, who identified himself as Fr Antonio, told reporters without elaborating.

The Santa Ana Hospital would not confirm if Bejar was admitted. -Reuters