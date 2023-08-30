Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 07:22

Injury withdrawal hands Carlos Alcaraz quick route into US Open second round

Dominik Koepfer retired hurt after rolling ankle in opening game against the defending champion.
Injury withdrawal hands Carlos Alcaraz quick route into US Open second round

By Andy Sims, PA, New York

Carlos Alcaraz had mixed emotions after being gifted a route into the second round of the US Open because his opponent retired injured.

Dominik Koepfer rolled his ankle in the opening game of the match and needed a medical time out to have it heavily bandaged.

He valiantly carried on, at one point telling the chair umpire: “I’m trying not to retire after 20 minutes because of freaking 20,000 people in the stadium.”

But the 29-year-old was clearly in a lot of pain and called it a night with Alcaraz leading 6-2 3-2.

Defending champion Alcaraz said: “Obviously I want to play battles. I want to play the full matches. This is not the best way to win a match.

“But obviously, playing the night session, I’m happy to come back early, have some rest. Well, a little bit more than I expect before starting the match.

“It’s going to be better for me to recover into the next round.”

Alcaraz’s new sleeveless look drew more comparisons with his fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal and his US Open victory in 2019.

US Open Tennis
Daniil Medvedev returns to Attila Balazs of Hungary (Charles Krupa/AP)

“I was thinking about Rafa when he wore that. He won that US Open, right?” added the 20-year-old.

“I love to wear that sometimes in some specific tournaments. Here in the US Open, I was supposed to play last year. This year it’s a good, good outfit, so I love it.”

Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion, dropped just two games as he rolled over 34-year-old Hungarian Attila Balazs.

Alexander Zverev, the runner-up in 2020, is also through to the second round with a straight-sets win over Australian Aleksandar Vukic.

More in this section

What to expect in Thursday’s Champions League draw What to expect in Thursday’s Champions League draw
Raphael Varane knock adds to Manchester United’s injury problems Raphael Varane knock adds to Manchester United’s injury problems
Daniel James injury blow for Wales ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia Daniel James injury blow for Wales ahead of Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia
The key questions behind Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland departure

The key questions behind Vera Pauw’s Republic of Ireland departure

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more