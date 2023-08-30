Venus Williams knocked out by Greet Minnen in first round of US Open

By Andy Sims, PA, New York
Venus Williams’ 24th US Open was brought to an abrupt end inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night.
The two-time winner, handed a wild card at the age of 43, was beaten 6-1 6-1 in the first round by Belgian Greet Minnen.
The American said: “I have to give credit to my opponent, there wasn’t a shot she couldn’t make.
“I don’t think I played badly, it was just one of those days where I was unlucky.
“I was really happy to be here. I love playing here and I really gave it my all today.”
Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur had to overcome breathing difficulties to battle past Columbia’s Camila Osorio.
The Tunisian had her blood pressure checked at one point before securing a 7-5 7-6 (4) victory.
France’s Caroline Garcia, seeded seven, suffered a shock exit, 6-4 6-1, to world number 114 Wang Yafan of China.
Canadian Laylah Fernandez, the runner-up to Emma Raducanu two years ago, lost in three sets to Ekaterina Alexandrova.