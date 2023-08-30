Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 06:43

Vera Pauw to leave Republic of Ireland role

Pauw led the Republic of Ireland to their first World Cup outing
Carl Markham, PA

Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw will not have her contract renewed when her current deal expires this week.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) board has decided it does not want to retain the Dutchwoman’s services despite leading the country to their first World Cup this year.

“On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, we would like to thank Vera for her hard work and commitment over the past four years and wish her well for the future,” FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said.

“In particular, I wish to acknowledge the role she played in leading Ireland to the Fifa Women’s World Cup 2023 where our women’s team made history and inspired a nation.”

Ireland celebrate Katie McCabe's World Cup goal against Canada
Ireland emerged winless but with credit from their World Cup debut (PA)

Ireland failed to make the World Cup knockout stages after defeats to co-hosts Australia and Canada and a goalless draw with Nigeria.

There were also reports of a strained relationship with captain Katie McCabe, and in the build-up to the tournament Pauw was forced to address – and deny – long-standing allegations of “abusive and inappropriate” methods during her time as manager of Houston Dash.

“The future is bright for women and girls’ football and our focus now is building upon the work done by Vera and the historic achievements of our women’s team, which we see as a platform to support the next phase of the journey for the team, and more broadly the development of women and girls’ football in this country,” Hill added.

Eileen Gleeson, the FAI's head of women and girls' football, will stand in as interim manager for a minimum of two Nations League games as the squad meet Northern Ireland and Hungary next month.

Gleeson has previously managed Peamount United and UCD Waves, in addition to winning a league title with Glasgow City.

