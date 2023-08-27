Sunday sport: Liverpool face Newcastle, Irish World Cup squad announcement

Soccer

Champions Manchester City put their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season on the line this afternoon.

They go to Bramall Lane to take on newly promoted Sheffield United who are still looking for their first points of this campaign.

Kick-off is at 2pm, and manager Pep Guardiola will not be there after having back surgery earlier this week.

At the same time Burnley host Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

Then in the main game of the day Newcastle United welcome Liverpool to St James' Park where action gets underway at 4.30pm.

____________________________________________________

There is more Women's FAI Cup second round action today.

Cabinteely take on Bohemians in a Dublin derby from 2pm.

At the same time Sligo Rovers face Bonagee United.

Rugby

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his 33-man squad that will travel to France for the Rugby World Cup this afternoon. This follows their four-point win over Samoa in their final warm-up match in Bayonne last night.

An update on the injury which forced Cian Healy off in the first half is also expected today.

Golf

John Murphy is best of the Irish playing his final round of the Czech Masters on the DP World Tour. He's level par through six holes today which leaves him 10-under all round and six shots off the lead.

Padraig Harrington is back on 5-under after today. England's Matt Wallace and Finland's Sami Valimaki share that lead on 16-under-par.

Norway's Viktor Hovland is set to win the FedEx Cup after establishing a 6 shot lead at the Tour Championship in Atlanta. With 1 round to go he's 20-under-par.

Xander Schauffele leads the chasing pack on 14-under. Rory McIlroy is in a tie for 8th place on 9-under-par.

Athletics

Ireland will contest the 4 by 400 metres Women's relay final at the World Championships in Budapest tonight.

Kelly McGrory, Sharlene Mawdsley, Roisin Harrison and Sophie Becker will represent the Irish when that gets underway at 8.50pm.