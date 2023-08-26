Sat, 26 Aug, 2023 - 19:31

Manchester United fans protest against Glazers’ ownership during mass sit-in

The 1958 supporters’ group have led calls for the Glazers to sell up.
Manchester United fans protest against Glazers’ ownership during mass sit-in

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Thousands of Manchester United fans stayed behind to protest against the Glazers’ ownership after the comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

It has been 18 years since the Americans’ controversial leveraged takeover of the club and nine months since they announced a strategic review.

The sale of United was one option being considered but the interminable potential takeover process rumbles on, despite offers from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The 1958 supporters’ group have led calls for the Glazers to sell up and organised an hour-long sit-in after the 3-2 win against Forest on Saturday.

“Stay in your seats and protest,” read their tweet before kick-off. “History, Dignity, Integrity. They stole it all. For you. For us. For each other.”

Thousands did just that, with banners held aloft and chants filling the air long after the full-time whistle.

Asked about the fans’ protest, United manager Erik ten Hag said: “They are entitled to have that opinion.

 

“But you see also between the fans and the team there’s a very strong bond.

“I think throughout my time here it even got stronger and stronger.

“Today I think, even again, we make it stronger because such a magnificent comeback will help and support that.

“We got big support from them, away from home and at Old Trafford, and we have to keep strengthening that.

“It’s very good to see that fight and the spirit between us.”

More in this section

Steve Borthwick ‘very happy’ with England squad despite defeat to Fiji Steve Borthwick ‘very happy’ with England squad despite defeat to Fiji
Saturday Sport:Ireland face Samoa in final warm-up game Saturday Sport:Ireland face Samoa in final warm-up game
Max Verstappen on top in wet final practice at Zandvoort Max Verstappen on top in wet final practice at Zandvoort
England slump to defeat against Fiji as dismal World Cup build-up continues

England slump to defeat against Fiji as dismal World Cup build-up continues

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more