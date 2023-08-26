Saturday Sport: Manchester United 2-1 down to Forest, Ireland face Samoa in France

Soccer

Tottenham have continued their impressive start under new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have seen them beat Bournemouth 2-0 away from home in today's early Premier League game.

That's seven points from their opening three games for Spurs and sees them go to the top of the table.

Neighbours Arsenal may overtake them in just a couple of hours though.

They've welcomed Fulham to the Emitrates, but trail 1-0 after a goal in the opening minute.

Elsewhere, Brentford are 1-0 up against Crystal Palace while Manchester United are 2-1 down to Nottingham Forest, after two goals from Steve Cooper's side in the first four minutes.

Everton face Wolves at Goodison Park, where it's 0-0.

Then this evening Brighton face West Ham.

Seagulls manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed yesterday that the Republic of Ireland's Evan Ferguson will start up front for them.

In the Scottish Premiership Rangers have beaten Ross County 2-0.

Celtic meanwhile have welcomed St. Johnstone to Parkhead where action has just gotten underway.

The second round of the Women's Evoke.ie FAI Cup is underway.

Treaty United lead Peamount 2-1 at half-time in Limerick while Cork City are 1-0 up at the break against Terenure.

At 4:00 this afternoon DLR Waves and Wexford Youths meet at the UCD Bowl.

Then at 5:30 Tallaght Stadium is the venue for Shamrock Rovers versus Killester Donnycarney.

And at 7:00 Athlone Town host Galway United.

Rugby

Tonight offers a final chance for some Ireland players to stake their claim for inclusion in Andy Farrell's World Cup squad.

Iain Henderson captains a much-changed Ireland side who take on Samoa in Bayonne from 8:00.

Golf

John Murphy is in the top 20 at the Czech Masters on the DP World Tour.

A 4-under-par third round of 68 has seen him move to 10-under all round.

That leaves him in a tie for 19th and just five shots off the lead.

Padraig Harrington is back on 4-under-par and Shane Lowry missed the cut.

Athletics

There's no Rhasidat Adeleke, but Ireland are in 4-by-400-metre relay action this evening at the World Championships.

That's due to get underway at 6:55 this evening in Budapest.