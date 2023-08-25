‘This is unacceptable’ – Alexia Putellas after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

World Cup winner Alexia Putellas says the current situation in Spanish football is “unacceptable” after Luis Rubiales refused to resign as FA president amid strong criticism of his behaviour at last weekend’s final in Sydney.

The Spanish media had widely reported on Thursday evening that Rubiales was about to stand down at an extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish federation (RFEF) on Friday.

FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday, after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England despite being just metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium VIP area.

He then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal and trophy presentation, something she later admitted on social media she “didn’t like”.

Esto es inaceptable. Se acabó. Contigo compañera @Jennihermoso — Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) August 25, 2023

Rubiales apologised for his behaviour in the VIP area, but insisted in his speech on Friday that the Hermoso kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

He said he had been the target of a “social assassination” and repeatedly and emphatically stated “I will not resign”, words which drew applause from the gathered delegates.

Rubiales’ defiant stance prompted fresh calls for the Spanish government to take action, while world players’ union FIFPRO said UEFA – for whom Rubiales is an executive committee member and vice-president – must open disciplinary proceedings.

But perhaps the most damning response of all came from Barcelona star Putellas, who posted on X: “This is unacceptable. It’s over. With you my team-mate @Jennihermoso.”

Yolanda Diaz, Spain’s second deputy prime minister, said the government “must act and take urgent measures”, adding: “Impunity for macho actions is over. Rubiales cannot continue in office.”

Rubiales addressing the RFEF general assembly on Friday (RFEF/AP)

World players’ union FIFPRO said it had written to UEFA urging it to open disciplinary proceedings.

“Any lack of action by authorities in addressing the conduct of Mr Rubiales would send an entirely unacceptable and damaging message to the football industry and wider society,” the statement concluded.

European football’s governing body has yet to issue any comment on the Rubiales case.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was asked whether the controversy over Rubiales had overshadowed Spain’s World Cup success.

“Hopefully it doesn’t because I’m extremely proud of what they (the players) have done,” he said at a press conference on Friday.

#FIFPRO statement on Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales: pic.twitter.com/HprUCh9VLN — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) August 25, 2023

“The whole country is, but I don’t have the full details so I cannot comment on what happened today. But it is sad that this is happening while everyone should be celebrating and be extremely proud of what they’ve done.”

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique, who coached Spain’s men’s team at last year’s World Cup in Qatar, said Rubiales’ work as FA president had been “exceptional”, adding: “The statistics are there to see so he has done brilliantly.

“As for what happened in the last game, the president has admitted his mistake so I don’t have to offer my opinion.”