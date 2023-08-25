Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 11:53

Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

Luis Rubiales sparked uproar after he kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the award ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday
Spanish football president refuses to resign over kiss row

Joseph Wilson, AP

The president of the Spanish football federation has refused to resign despite an uproar after he kissed a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final.

Luis Rubiales told an emergency general assembly of the federation “I won’t resign” four times in quick succession, and claimed he was a victim of a witch hunt by “false feminists”.

Mr Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the award ceremony after Spain beat England in the final in Sydney, Australia, marring the title celebrations with his actions.

Luis Rubiales hugs a player
Mr Rubiales hugged a number of players after Spain’s win on Sunday (AP)

Several Spanish media outlets had reported on Thursday that Mr Rubiales was planning to step down.

Instead, he said the kiss was “mutual and with the consent” of Hermoso. He received some applause from the overwhelming male assembly.

Hermoso had said in a video streamed on social media after the kiss last Sunday: “I didn’t like it, but what can I do?”

More in this section

Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races
McIlroy three behind FedEx Cup lead despite muscle spasms leading into tournament McIlroy three behind FedEx Cup lead despite muscle spasms leading into tournament
Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal
Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham eye Ivan Toney once betting ban ends

Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham eye Ivan Toney once betting ban ends

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more