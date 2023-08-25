Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 09:33

Football rumours: Arsenal and Tottenham eye Ivan Toney once betting ban ends

Nottingham Forest want at least £40 million for Tottenham target Brennan Johnson
PA Sport Staff

Arsenal and Tottenham are both keen on signing England striker Ivan Toney in the winter transfer window, according to The Times. Brentford have placed an £80 million price tag on the 27-year-old, whose eight-month ban for breaching gambling rules ends on January 16th.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United – Premier League – The City Ground
Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson shoots against Newcastle (PA)

Tottenham are also chasing Wales and Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson, according to the Independent. Forest are reportedly seeking at least £40 million for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Manchester City are continuing their pursuit of Wolves’ Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, according to the Telegraph. But the Independent says City are prepared to ditch a move for the 24-year-old if they feel it does not provide value for money, having already had an initial £47 million bid rejected.

Defender Jonny Evans (35) is close to agreeing a one-year contract to return to Manchester United, reports the Telegraph. The move could cast more doubts over Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford.

Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat
Morocco World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat (right) (PA)

Sofyan Amrabat: The Morocco midfielder (27) has been left out of Fiorentina’s squad to face Rapid Vienna after interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

Eric Dier: Fulham are reportedly keen on the England defender (29) after he was not included in Tottenham’s opening two Premier League squads.

