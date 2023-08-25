Fri, 25 Aug, 2023 - 06:40

McIlroy three behind FedEx Cup lead despite muscle spasms leading into tournament

McIlroy said he is ‘over the moon’ to be placed where he is
McIlroy three behind FedEx Cup lead despite muscle spasms leading into tournament

PA Sport Staff

Rory McIlroy is three strokes behind the leaders at the Tour Championship after he said he suffered muscle spasms going into the tournament as he tries to win his fourth FedEx Cup title.

McIlroy is the only three-time winner of the FedEx Cup after overturning a six-shot deficit in the final round of the same tournament last year.

He said he is “over the moon” to be placed where he is considering the spasms.

Tour Championship Golf
Viktor Hovland smiles before putting on the first green during the first round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club (Alex Slitz/ AP)

“I was at the bottom of a squat, a body-weight squat, and my whole lower back spasmed, seized up. I couldn’t move. I honestly couldn’t address the ball this time yesterday,” McIlroy said.

“So, yeah, I mean, I hung in there and I just felt like if I could get through today, it’s better than it was yesterday, hopefully tomorrow’s better than it was today, and just sort of try to keep progressing.”

McIlroy is sitting on seven under par in tied seventh after he finished the day with the same score as he started with, hitting four birdies and just as many bogeys.

“So I was always going to tee off. It was just a matter of how I felt on the course,” McIlroy said.

“And it got progressively a little tighter as I went, but it will hopefully get loosened up here and just another 20, or 18 hours of recovery and go again.”

There is a three-way tie for the lead between Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley and Viktor Hovland on 10 under par.

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick is even with McIlroy in seventh spot while Tyrell Hatton is one stroke behind the pair.

More in this section

Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract
Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal Manchester City secure winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes on five-year deal
Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze
Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races

Lewis Hamilton fears ‘high chance’ Max Verstappen will win 10 remaining races

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more