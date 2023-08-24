Thu, 24 Aug, 2023 - 13:23

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism and calls for him to resign
Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales

Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales in relation to his conduct at the World Cup final in Sydney on Sunday.

Rubiales has faced heavy criticism after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England, while stood metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter Sofia.

Rubiales then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy celebration.

Fifa said in a statement issued on Thursday afternoon: “The Fifa disciplinary committee informed Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, today that it is opening disciplinary proceedings against him based on the events that occurred during the final of the Fifa Women’s World Cup™ on August 20, 2023.”

More in this section

Luke Donald losing sleep over Ryder Cup wild card selections Luke Donald losing sleep over Ryder Cup wild card selections
Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in this window Ancelotti rules out Real Madrid move for Mbappe in this window
Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze
SoccerSpainFIFAWomen's World CupJenni HermosoLuis Rubiales
Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more