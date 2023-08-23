Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

By PA Sport Staff

Bernardo Silva has committed his future to Manchester City after he signed a new contract with the club until 2026.

Silva has again been linked with a summer switch away from the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona reportedly chasing his signature for a number of years.

The Portugal international has ended speculation over his future for now by signing a new deal after his previous terms were due to expire in 2025.

Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City win the treble last season (Nick Potts/PA)

“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” Silva said.

“I am going into my seventh season at City. Since I arrived, I can only remember one season where we weren’t successful, so to be here until now meant trophies, meant winning a lot and I like to win. It is good to win.

“It is not easy to be a winning team. It is a very good feeling and I wanted to keep it that way.

.@BernardoCSilva has extended his contract at City until 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/lGyZ4I3lI0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2023

“It has been a dream in terms of what we have achieved, the prospects of what we can still do. In six years, we have won five Premier Leagues, one Champions League and all of the cups. I couldn’t have it much better to be honest.

“What we achieved last season is something unique and we are going to try and grab that opportunity again this season.

“We heard that four in a row was never done in the Premier League before, so we want to try that because it is so tough.”

Silva joined City in 2017 and while he has been integral to their success under Pep Guardiola, he has often been linked with a move away from England.

He expressed a desire to leave two summers ago – the same transfer window Jack Grealish arrived in a £100 million move – but decided to stay.

It was a similar story ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Paris St Germain and Barcelona chasing his signing, but Silva again remained and made 55 appearances during their treble-winning season.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain was thrilled to keep the 29-year-old.

“Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the club,” he said.

Bernardo Silva lifts the FA Cup at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“His quality and technical ability is fantastic – and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world.

“Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years.”

Silva has missed City’s last two matches with a minor injury but is expected to return for the trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

City are hoping to complete the signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

Jeremy Doku is closing in on a move to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

The 21-year-old was due to complete formalities after the Premier League champions agreed a fee of £55.5million with the French club earlier this week.

City have also been linked with Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace, with a move for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta now seeming unlikely.

Midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Argentinian joined City from Velez Sarsfield in January and has since made two substitute appearances for Guardiola’s side.