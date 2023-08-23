Manchester United receive interest in Mason Greenwood

Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United have received interest in Mason Greenwood after the decision was taken for the homegrown forward to leave Old Trafford, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30th, 2022, over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward remained suspended by United throughout that period and the club announced on Monday it had been mutually agreed he would leave following an internal investigation.

Mason Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for United, with his last appearance coming in January 2022 (Mike Egerton/PA)

United are working with Greenwood’s family to help find the right move and PA understands the club have received multiple expressions of interest in the young forward.

Clubs in the free-spending Saudi Pro League have been strongly linked with the one-cap England international, but Steven Gerrard has rubbished speculation that he could join his side Al-Ettifaq.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager labelled a story saying his team were considering offering the 21-year-old a deal as “fake news”, while it has been reported a move for the player is seen as too risky by Saudi clubs.

Teams in Turkey and Italy have been linked with Greenwood, who is under contract until 2025, with the option of a further year, and is understood to remain on full pay.

United boss Erik ten Hag will be asked about the investigation at Friday’s press conference previewing the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Saturday’s match is set to see more protests against the ownership, with the 1958 supporter group planning an hour-long sit-in after the match as fans look to keep pressure on the Glazers.

It is now nine months since the owners announced they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.

PA understands the Glazers have been warned about an intense backlash if they do not sell following bids from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United fans have been relentless in their calls for the Glazers to go (Mike Egerton/PA)

Sources close to prospective owner Sheikh Jassim were awaiting updates on their offer as of Wednesday, so too those close to fellow bidder Ratcliffe as the interminable process drags on.

On the field, United have some squad shaping to do before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is understood to have undergone a medical and could possibly sign if back-up Dean Henderson departs.

Turkey international Altay Bayindir is of interest to United (Mike Egerton/PA)

A return to Forest had been expected earlier in the summer, but a move to Crystal Palace is potentially on the cards.

United are looking to ship out centre-back Eric Bailly and Ipswich, managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna, have made a move for left-back Brandon Williams.

Scott McTominay looks set to stay having been of interest to West Ham, who defender Harry Maguire rejected a move to last week. Donny van de Beek’s future remains unclear.

Facundo Pellistri and Alvaro Fernandez have attracted loan interest, while youngster Noam Emeran is closing in on a permanent move to Dutch side Groningen.