Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 17:12

Ireland international Ruesha LittleJohn signs for London City Lionesses

Littlejohn joins from Aston Villa and has signed a two-year contract with the club
Ireland international Ruesha LittleJohn signs for London City Lionesses

Michael Bolton

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has signed for English championship side London City Lionesses.

Littlejohn joins from Aston Villa and has signed a two-year contract with the club. She won her 75th cap for Vera Pauw's side in the World Cup and was one of Ireland's stand-out performers in Australia.

Littlejohn joins fellow Ireland internationals Grace Moloney and Niamh Farrelly at the club.

Speaking on joining the club, Littlejohn said: "“I had a few weeks off after the World Cup to rest and recover, so I haven't had a normal preseason but I think it'll be okay. It's just nice to get back in for training and being around the team.

"My ambition is to play lots of minutes and compete in the league, hopefully we can push at the top end of the table and fight for promotion."

"Ruesha is an experienced midfielder who has already played at the highest level, so she will be an important player for us this year,” says manager Carolina Morace.

“She is an international player who offers experience and technical skill, with good vision across the pitch. She can be another role model for the younger players that we have here."

More in this section

Women’s Aid welcomes Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood decision Women’s Aid welcomes Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood decision
Gary Neville condemns ‘pretty horrible’ Man Utd handling of Mason Greenwood case Gary Neville condemns ‘pretty horrible’ Man Utd handling of Mason Greenwood case
Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned
Rachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case

Rachel Riley: Man Utd chief should consider position after Mason Greenwood case

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more