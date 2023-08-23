Ireland international Ruesha LittleJohn signs for London City Lionesses

Michael Bolton

Republic of Ireland midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn has signed for English championship side London City Lionesses.

Littlejohn joins from Aston Villa and has signed a two-year contract with the club. She won her 75th cap for Vera Pauw's side in the World Cup and was one of Ireland's stand-out performers in Australia.

Littlejohn joins fellow Ireland internationals Grace Moloney and Niamh Farrelly at the club.

Speaking on joining the club, Littlejohn said: "“I had a few weeks off after the World Cup to rest and recover, so I haven't had a normal preseason but I think it'll be okay. It's just nice to get back in for training and being around the team.

"My ambition is to play lots of minutes and compete in the league, hopefully we can push at the top end of the table and fight for promotion."

"Ruesha is an experienced midfielder who has already played at the highest level, so she will be an important player for us this year,” says manager Carolina Morace.

“She is an international player who offers experience and technical skill, with good vision across the pitch. She can be another role model for the younger players that we have here."