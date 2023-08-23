Seamus Coleman hopes for return from knee injury by October end

Carl Markham, PA

Everton captain Seamus Coleman hopes to return from a knee injury within six to eight weeks.

Last season, the 34-year-old’s campaign was ended prematurely after he was forced off against Leicester in early May, but initial fears of a lengthy absence were allayed and the Republic of Ireland international is now targeting an October comeback.

His return is unlikely to come early enough to be included in the Republic’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar that month, but he could potentially be back for the Merseyside derby at Anfield on October 21st.

“It was a significant injury, but I am recovering well, hitting all the targets so far, being back on the grass over the last few weeks, not with the team but with the physios, back with the ball, and that,” he told publication The 42.

“Slowly but surely, it’s starting to feel better. Without putting a target on it, because that’s not what they are doing as such, it’s about reaching points and scores in the gym before you can move on.

“At the minute, I am doing all that. In six, eight weeks, maybe I will be back at it fully and feeling good.”