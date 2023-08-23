Wed, 23 Aug, 2023 - 10:33

Arsenal put £50million fee on Folarin Balogun as rival circles

Balogun scored 21 goals in 37 matches while on loan at French side Reims.
Arsenal put £50million fee on Folarin Balogun as rival circles

By PA Sport Staff

With deadline day on the horizon, Chelsea have looked towards Arsenal young gun Folarin Balogun to bolster their forwards, the Evening Standard reports.

The 22-year-old is being considered by Chelsea but Arsenal will not let him go cheaply, slapping a £50million (€58 million) transfer fee on the striker who will be off contract in June 2025. He scored 21 goals in 37 matches while on loan at French side Reims.

The Mirror says Arsenal have told Saudi Pro League teams and Real Madrid that defender Gabriel is not for sale.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be heading to Everton
Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be heading to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton have pulled out of the race for Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Liverpool Echo says, but are still interested in Southampton striker Che Adams.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Croatian club Kustosija.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andre: ESPN reports that Brazilian Serie A team Fluminense have rejected Liverpool’s £25million bid for the 22-year-old midfielder who want to keep him for the remainder of the season.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has interested from Manchester City
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has interest from Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Lucas Paqueta: Despite his ongoing Football Association investigation, Sky Sports says Manchester City could reignite their £80million bid for the West Ham midfielder in January after the investigation into alleged betting breaches are concluded.

More in this section

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned
Ciara Mageean finishes fourth in 1500m final at World Athletics Championships Ciara Mageean finishes fourth in 1500m final at World Athletics Championships
Gary Neville condemns ‘pretty horrible’ Man Utd handling of Mason Greenwood case Gary Neville condemns ‘pretty horrible’ Man Utd handling of Mason Greenwood case
SoccerChelseaManchester UnitedLiverpooltransfersManchester CItyArsenalCallum Hudson-OdoigossipChe AdamsAndreFolarin BalogunLucas PaquetaDino Klapija
Steven Gerrard dismisses Mason Greenwood link as ‘fake news’

Steven Gerrard dismisses Mason Greenwood link as ‘fake news’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more