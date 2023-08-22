Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 21:03

Owen Farrell to miss key World Cup fixtures after being hit with suspension

Farrell’s four-match suspension will see him miss the pool matches against Argentina and Japan.
By Duncan Bech, PA

Owen Farrell will miss the start of the World Cup after the England captain was banned for four matches by an appeal committee for his dangerous tackle against Wales

Farrell will be unavailable for the crucial Pool D matches against Argentina and Japan, with this month’s warm-up games against Ireland and Fiji also included in the suspension.

World Rugby had appealed against the decision of a disciplinary panel to downgrade Farrell’s red card for a high tackle at Twickenham on August 12th to yellow.

