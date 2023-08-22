Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 21:01

Ciara Mageean finishes fourth in 1500m final at World Athletics Championships

The race was won by the favourite Faith Kipyegon.
Michael Bolton

Ciara Mageean just missed out on a medal at the World Championships as she finished fourth in the 1500 meters final in Budapest.

In a great performance in a stacked field, Mageean set a new Irish record of 3:56;61. The race was won by the favourite Faith Kipyegon.

Diribe Welteji, the 21-year-old former World Under-20 champion from Ethiopia, came second in 3:55.69, Sifan Hassan judged edged past Mageean down the backstretch to hold on for bronze in 3:56.00.

In a busy day for Irish athletes, Mark English qualified for the semi-finals in the men’s 800metres.

After a nervous wait, his season’s best time of 1:45:71 was enough to see him progress as one of three fastest losers. English's semi-final will take place on Thursday.

Sarah Lavin qualified automatically for the semi-finals of the 100-metre hurdles. She was third in her heat, in a time of 12:69  just four hundreths off the Irish record of Derval O’Rourke.

Lavin's semi-final is scheduled for 7:45 on Wednesday evening.

