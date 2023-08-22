Steven Gerrard dismisses Mason Greenwood link as ‘fake news’

By PA Sport Staff

Steven Gerrard has rubbished speculation he will allow Mason Greenwood to rebuild his career at Al-Ettifaq as reports suggest Saudi Arabian clubs are set to swerve a move for the forward.

The 21-year-old England international is searching for a new team after it was mutually agreed he would leave Manchester United on Monday following a six-month internal investigation into his conduct.

But reacting to a headline which claimed Gerrard was considering a move for Greenwood, the former England midfielder and now manager at Al-Ettifaq said simply on his Instagram story: “Fake news.”

Steven Gerrard, pictured, distanced himself from a report stating he was considering a move for Mason Greenwood Photo: John Walton/PA.

Both the BBC and Telegraph cite senior sources at the Saudi Pro League who indicate the serious nature of the allegations involving Greenwood are likely to preclude one of their clubs from signing him.

Greenwood was suspended by United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Charges including attempted rape and assault were discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service in February this year but reports he was set to be retained by United were met with a public outcry.

United’s handling of the case was described as “pretty horrible” by their former captain Gary Neville, who accused his former employers of lacking leadership and dragging out the inquiry.

Gary Neville hit out at Manchester United’s handling of the Greenwood case. Photo: Mike Egerton/PA.

Greenwood said in a statement on Monday he “did not do the things I was accused of” but added he had “made mistakes in my relationship, and I take my share of responsibility for the situations which led to the social media post”.

United said in their statement: “All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United.”

The PA news agency understands the club are working with Greenwood’s family to find the right environment for him to continue his career, with discussions under way to find the correct solution.