Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister sees his red card against Bournemouth overturned

The World Cup-winner was sent off in the 58th minute of the Reds’ 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.
By Phil Blanche, PA

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has had his red card against Bournemouth overturned.

Mac Allister was shown a straight red by referee Thomas Bramall after catching Bournemouth midfielder Ryan Christie on the foot in the 58th minute of Liverpool’s 3-1 home win on Saturday.

“An independent regulatory commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal,” read a statement posted on the FA Spokesperson account on Twitter.

“The Liverpool midfielder was sent off for serious foul play during their Premier League game against Bournemouth on Saturday, 19th August.”

World Cup-winner Mac Allister’s home debut was cut short with Liverpool leading 2-1.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: “After the game I saw it back. I think if you have a list of points, what we need to give a red card, besides contact there’s nothing else, no other boxes ticked.

“It’s a decision we all agree if he gives a yellow card VAR would not overturn it and if he gives a red card VAR will not overturn it because contact means it’s not a clear and obvious mistake.”

Liverpool responded to the FA decision by saying: “A club appeal against the suspension has now been upheld by an independent regulatory commission, meaning Mac Allister is eligible for selection when the Reds travel to Newcastle United on Sunday.”

