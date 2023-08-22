Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 18:24

The furious one! John Fury flips out at Tommy Fury and KSI press conference

Tyson Fury’s dad flipped over a table and kicked another to spark a melee on stage at OVO Arena Wembley.
By PA Sport Staff

Tommy Fury insisted he will end YouTube boxing by beating KSI on October 14th, but the Briton’s fighting talk at a press conference was overshadowed by his father’s explosive antics.

Fury, the half-brother of unbeaten heavyweight world champion Tyson, returns to the ring for the second time this year after his decision victory over Jake Paul in February.

The 24-year-old was speaking in front of the media in London to promote the bout, only for the event to end prematurely after John Fury was angered by undercard fighters Logan Paul and Dillon Danis’ lewd war of words.

KSI and Tommy Fury
KSI and Tommy Fury went head-to-head in London. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA. 

John Fury had enough, flipping over a table and kicking another to spark a melee on stage at OVO Arena Wembley.

Before the drama, Tommy Fury said: “I said that I’d end this (YouTube boxing) in 12 months.

“I fought Jake Paul in February and I’m fighting this man in October (KSI) and he will be done and YouTube boxing will be done. I only need one round (to win).”

