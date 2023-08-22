Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 14:39

Pep Guardiola to miss Man City’s next two matches after routine back surgery

Assistant manager Juanma Lillo will step in until Guardiola’s expected return after the international break.
Pep Guardiola to miss Man City’s next two matches after routine back surgery

By PA sport staff

Pep Guardiola will be absent from the touchline for Manchester City’s next two matches after undergoing an operation to correct his “severe back pain”.

According to City, their treble-winning manager has been struggling with the injury for a while and flew out to Barcelona for an “emergency” but “routine” surgery on Tuesday.

Guardiola will remain in Barcelona during his convalescence and is expected to miss City’s matches against Sheffield United this Sunday and Fulham on September 2nd, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo stepping into the breach.

City anticipate Guardiola returning to the dugout after the international break for the visit to West Ham on September 16th.

A Manchester City statement said: “Pep Guardiola has today undergone a routine operation on a back problem.

“The Manchester City boss has been suffering with severe back pain for some time lately, and flew out to Barcelona for emergency surgery performed by Dr Mireia Illueca.

“The surgery was a success, and Pep will now recover and rehabilitate in Barcelona.

“In his absence, assistant manager Juanma Lillo will oversee coaching of the first team on the training field and will assume duties on the touchline until Pep’s return.

“He is expected to return after the forthcoming international break. Everyone at Manchester City wishes Pep a speedy recovery, and look forward to seeing him back in Manchester soon.”

More in this section

Women’s Aid welcomes Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood decision Women’s Aid welcomes Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood decision
Everton condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana Everton condemn ‘vile’ racist abuse aimed at midfielder Amadou Onana
England to learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday England to learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday
Gary Neville condemns ‘pretty horrible’ Man Utd handling of Mason Greenwood case

Gary Neville condemns ‘pretty horrible’ Man Utd handling of Mason Greenwood case

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more