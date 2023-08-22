Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 09:33

Football rumours: Manchester City’s bid for Lucas Paqueta set to crumble

The midfielder is the subject of a probe into potential betting breaches
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City and West Ham had come to an agreement in principle on a £85 million transfer deal for midfielder Lucas Paqueta before the bid crumbled due to potential betting breaches, the Daily Mail reports.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Steven Paston, PA)

Fulham’s pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has become tougher as the Evening Standard says Everton and Nottingham Forest have joined the race for the 22-year-old.

Chelsea have agreed to a £14 million deal for New England Revoultion’s 23-year-old goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, according to the Daily Mail.

The same publication says Mason Greenwood is set to look for offers from clubs in Turkey and Italy after he and Manchester United parted ways after an internal investigation.

Players to watch

Jeremy Doku: Journalist Fabrizio Romano says Manchester City have agreed to personal terms with the Rennes winger, with the French club accepting a deal worth around £51 million.

AFC Bournemouth v Atalanta – Pre Season Friendly – Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke (Nigel French, PA)

Dominic Solanke: Football Insider reports West Ham have entered a bid for the Bournemouth striker worth around £35 million.

