Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 19:12

Spain captain Olga Carmona dedicates World Cup triumph to late father

The defender learned of her father’s death after Sunday’s final.
By Damian Spellman, PA

Spain skipper Olga Carmona has dedicated her World Cup triumph to her late father after firing the nation to victory over England.

The 23-year-old learned that her father had died after scoring the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Lionesses in Sydney.

Real Madrid defender Carmona said in a tweet on Monday: “I have no words to thank you for all your love.

“Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life.

“I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment – that is why I will be with my companions – so that from wherever you are, you know that this star is also yours, dad.”

Carmona struck 29 minutes into the game at Stadium Australia to hand Spain their first World Cup triumph at the expense of Sarina Wiegman’s England, sparking delirious celebrations on and off the pitch.

However, the heart-breaking news of her father’s death was confirmed by Real and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) hours later.

Carmona herself then took to social media to pay tribute to him, writing: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”

