Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 12:38

'I didn't like it': Jenni Hermoso kissed on lips by Spanish FA boss after World Cup win

The World Cup winner was heard telling teammates afterward in the locker room she 'didn't like it'
'I didn't like it': Jenni Hermoso kissed on lips by Spanish FA boss after World Cup win

Thomson Reuters

The Spanish soccer federation president has been criticised by government ministers for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the celebrations of their women's World Cup victory.

Hermoso was heard telling teammates afterward in the locker room she "didn't like it" in a video posted on Instagram and YouTube by El Mundo newspaper and other media outlets.

The kiss happened as Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish soccer federation, distributed gold medals among the team following their 1-0 victory over England on Sunday.

Hermoso later played down the incident in a statement sent to Spanish news agency EFE by the federation.

"It was mutual gesture that was totally spontaneous prompted by the huge joy of winning a world cup," the statement said. "The 'presi' and I have a great relationship, his behaviour with all of us has always been 10 (out of 10) and this was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude."

Asked again about the incident on Spain's COPE Radio station, she said: "I wish they created (controversy) involving someone else, I’m a world champion and that’s what matters."

Spain v England: Final - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Alexia Putellas and Jenni Hermoso celebrate after the Spanish team's victory in the Women's World Cup final. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty

Rubiales meanwhile denounced those raising questions as "idiots".

"The kiss with Jenni? There are idiots everywhere. When two people have a moment of affection that means nothing more, you can't listen to idiocy. We are the champions, that's it," he said according to Radio Marca.

However, ministers and parts of the media were angry at the gesture.

Acting culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta said on Monday on RNE radio the kiss was unacceptable and asked Rubiales to give an explanation and apologise.

A non-consensual kiss is "a kind of sex violence we suffer all women daily, which was until now invisible, and which we cannot normalise", acting gender equality minister Irene Montero said on the X social network, formerly known as Twitter.

Acting social rights minister Ione Belarra, who belongs to Montero's party, asked "if they do that with all of Spain watching, what might they do privately?"

A column in Spain's top-selling El País newspaper on Monday morning was titled: "Jenni didn't like the kiss and we didn't either" - describing it as "an intrusion, an invasion of privacy, an aggression".

Gender issues are a powerful topic in Spain. The socialist-led government has presided over a raft of legal reforms around gender change, abortion and sex work, but a loophole in its law around sexual consent let rapists out of jail, resulting in a significant electoral loss by Montero's far-left Podemos party, in the government coalition, in July's election.

More in this section

FAI Cup: Derry City lose to St Pat's after penalty shoot-out FAI Cup: Derry City lose to St Pat's after penalty shoot-out
Steve Borthwick hopes for quick outcome on Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell Steve Borthwick hopes for quick outcome on Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell
Ireland wing Keith Earls has ‘burning desire’ to go to fourth World Cup Ireland wing Keith Earls has ‘burning desire’ to go to fourth World Cup
SoccerSpainsexismgenderWomen's World CupJenni Hermoso
England to learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday

England to learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more