Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 10:54

England to learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday

Both players could be suspended for the World Cup.
England to learn fate of Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell on Tuesday

By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

England will learn on Tuesday the consequences for their World Cup group campaign caused by Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell being summoned to face rugby’s judiciary.

Six Nations, the organisers for the warm-up fixtures, has announced Vunipola’s hearing for being sent off for a dangerous tackle against Ireland will take place on Tuesday evening.

Earlier that morning, Farrell faces an independent disciplinary panel for the second time in a week after World Rugby appealed the decision to overturn his red card for a high challenge against Wales.

Billy Vunipola is consoled by Ellis Genge after seeing his yellow card upgraded to a red in Dublin
Billy Vunipola is consoled by Ellis Genge after seeing his yellow card upgraded to a red in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Both players are facing six-week bans that can be reduced for mitigation but with just one match left until the World Cup – against Fiji on Saturday – any suspension will impact their quest to qualify from Pool D and most importantly their key opening fixture against Argentina on September 9th.

Vunipola is the squad’s only specialist number eight while Farrell is its captain, talisman and goalkicker, making the duo influential personnel who Steve Borthwick can not afford to lose.

Each player was shown a yellow card that was upgraded to red by the bunker review system after making similar tackles in a collapse of England defensive discipline.

Owen Farrell yellow card against Wales was upgraded to red
Owen Farrell’s yellow card against Wales was upgraded to red (Joe Giddens/PA)

Vunipola’s came on Saturday during a 29-10 rout by Ireland in Dublin, the Saracens back row clattering into Andrew Porter’s head with his shoulder.

A week earlier Farrell had ploughed into Taine Basham’s head, causing the Wales flanker to fail an HIA.

The original disciplinary hearing cleared Farrell, finding mitigation in a late change in dynamics by Basham, but an outcry followed the failure to issue a ban and World Rugby appealed.

More in this section

FAI Cup: Derry City lose to St Pat's after penalty shoot-out FAI Cup: Derry City lose to St Pat's after penalty shoot-out
Tottenham fans stage protest over ticket price increases ahead of Man Utd match Tottenham fans stage protest over ticket price increases ahead of Man Utd match
Jurgen Klopp to consider appeal against Alexis Mac Allister’s red card Jurgen Klopp to consider appeal against Alexis Mac Allister’s red card
Steve Borthwick hopes for quick outcome on Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell

Steve Borthwick hopes for quick outcome on Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more