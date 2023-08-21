Mon, 21 Aug, 2023 - 07:01

I’ll be there for him – Dele Alli always has friend in Spurs star Son Heung-min

Things have gone awry for Alli since he helped Tottenham reach the 2019 Champions League final
I’ll be there for him – Dele Alli always has friend in Spurs star Son Heung-min

By Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Son Heung-min says Dele Alli will always be part of the family and hopes his former Tottenham team-mate will not “have tough times anymore” as he looks to kick-start his career.

Things have gone awry for the 27-year-old since he helped Spurs reach the 2019 Champions League final, with the England international failing to make an impact at Everton after moving there in January 2022.

Alli recently revealed he had considered hanging up his boots in an emotional interview that saw him talk about how he was “molested” as a six-year-old and dealing drugs aged eight.

The attacking midfielder also spoke about alcohol problems, sleeping-pill addiction and addressing his mental-health issues by spending six weeks in a rehab clinic – situations he kept away from many of his nearest and dearest.

The football world has thrown its support behind Alli, and he was warmly greeted at Tottenham on Saturday as he watched their 2-0 win against Manchester United, where the former Spur caught up with many of his former team-mates afterwards.

“Dele was always close, as a friend with me,” the recently appointed Tottenham skipper said.

“It was a really tough moment for him, and obviously I’m always there to support him because he’s one of my closest friends.

“Christian (Eriksen), as well today. Yeah, it’s just old team-mates, but I think this relationship (with Dele) is very special.

“He helped me a lot settling down in the UK when I was struggling. He was helping me a lot and is still a good friend of mine.

“It’s always good to see him and any time if he needs anything, any second, I will be always there for him. I don’t want him to have tough times anymore.”

Dele Alli, left, and Son Heung-min celebrate
Dele Alli, left, and Son Heung-min starred together for Tottenham. Photo: Nick Potts/PA. 

Put to Son that it would be great if Alli could get his career back on track, he said: “We will always support him.

“Obviously it’s up to him now because he has to recover well, get fit and play well because his quality is not in doubt because he has been showing in the Premier League what he can do.

“Look, I’m always supporting him, like a member of family.”

More in this section

Steve Borthwick hopes for quick outcome on Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell Steve Borthwick hopes for quick outcome on Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell
Tottenham fans stage protest over ticket price increases ahead of Man Utd match Tottenham fans stage protest over ticket price increases ahead of Man Utd match
Ireland power past England as Keith Earls marks century with a try Ireland power past England as Keith Earls marks century with a try
FAI Cup: Derry City lose to St Pat's after penalty shoot-out

FAI Cup: Derry City lose to St Pat's after penalty shoot-out

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more