Sun, 20 Aug, 2023 - 13:18

Spain beat England 1-0 to win their first ever Women’s World Cup

Olga Carmona scored the only goal as Mary Earps’ penalty save proved in vain for England.
By PA Sport Staff

Spain have beaten England 1-0 in the World Cup final to claim their first ever Women's World Cup title.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved enough to secure Spain a 1-0 victory in Sydney.

Sarina Wiegman’s side still achieved a best-ever second-place finish, but that will be little consolation to a team, who came within inches of an opener when Lauren Hemp clipped the crossbar in the first half.

FIFA Best goalkeeper Mary Earps produced several fine saves to keep England in the contest, including the vital block to deny Jennifer Hermoso’s second-half spot kick as her determined team-mates tried to stage a comeback.

That never came, and while the Lionesses had their chances they ultimately could not find a way past speedy Spain, who survived 13 minutes of stoppage time to secure a deserved maiden world title.

Wiegman named an unchanged side from the one that beat Australia 3-1 to advance to this stage for the first time.

World Cup debutant Lauren James, who had scored three times and added the same number of assists in the group stage, was available for the England boss after serving a two-match ban and came on as a second-half substitute.

FootballEnglandSpainSky SportsliveFinalwomen's sportWorldCupWomen's World CupSarina WiegmanFIFA Women's World Cup
