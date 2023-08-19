The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures

By Dave Clark and Josh Luckhurst, PA

The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.

The tournament, which began on July 20th, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Only two teams remain as either England or Spain will lift the World Cup for the first time in Sydney on Sunday.

Here, we look at the pictures which have captured the essence of the World Cup.

Australia opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty was enough for England to edge past Haiti in their World Cup opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s Chloe Kelly stopped for photos with fans after a training session at Central Coast Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Katie McCabe (centre) scored the Republic of Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 defeat to Canada (PA)

Australia fans were put through a range of emotions while watching a screening of the 3-2 Group B defeat to Nigeria (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s Lauren James scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

However, the result was overshadowed by Keira Walsh sustaining an injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Vera Pauw’s Ireland claimed their first point in a draw with Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)

China fans gathered ahead of the Group D match against England at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide (Zac Goodwin/PA)

However, they had little to celebrate on the pitch as James (centre left) inspired England to a 6-1 win (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Republic of Ireland fans gathered in Dublin to welcome their team home (Damien Eagers/PA)

England were handed a boost when Walsh returned to training ahead of the knockout rounds (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England fans gathered at Brisbane Stadium for the last-16 clash with Nigeria (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Lionesses rode their luck during a tense encounter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James was sent off for standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie (Isabel Infantes/PA)

England eventually prevailed on penalties, with Kelly scoring the winning spot-kick (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Back home, many England fans gathered in pubs to watch the quarter-final against Colombia (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Lionesses found themselves trailing to Leicy Santos’ goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Lauren Hemp levelled the scores (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Before Alessia Russo grabbed the winner to send England to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Australia captured the nation’s hearts on their way to a semi-final on home soil (Isabel Infantes/PA)

But their run was ended by England, as Hemp inspired a 3-1 win to take the Lionesses to a first World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)