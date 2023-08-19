Saturday sport: Ireland face England in final home game before World Cup

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Ireland’s World Cup preparations step up a notch this evening.

Andy Farrell’s named a strong side for the visit of England to the Aviva Stadium.

It is Ireland’s final home game before the World Cup, and kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Munster winger Keith Earls will win his 100 cap as he starts in the side.

Athletics

It ia a busy day for Team Ireland as the World Athletics Championships get off the mark in Budapest.

The mixed 4 x 400 metre relay came 4th in their heat this morning, qualifying for tonight's final as one of the fastest losers.

Kate O’Connor is currently in high-jump action in the heptathlon.

The Newry athlete finished 3rd in this morning's 100-metre hurdles

And Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan go in the women’s 15-hundred metre heats, which kick off just before 1:30pm.

Soccer

There are five Premier League games to look forward to, getting underway from 3pm.

Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield at 3pm.

At the same time, Fulham play Brentford, and Brighton go to Wolves.

There is a 5.30pm start to the meeting of Tottenham and Manchester United.

And Manchester City take on Newcastle from 8pm.

The SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division resumes this evening after the summer break.

Leaders Peamount play Bohemians in a Dublin derby.

Second placed Shelbourne are away to Treaty United.

Galway United host Cork City, Wexford Youths face DLR Waves, and Athlone play Sligo Rovers.

Sweden beat Australia in the Women's World Cup third -place playoff this morning

The Swedes claimed bronze with a 2-nil win over the Matildas in Brisbane.

Golf

Leona Maguire is now five off the lead on day threeof the ISPS Handa Invitational -

The Cavan is 2-over par through 10 at Galgorm Castle.

Stephanie Meadow is also on 2-over par - she is just teeing off her third round on the County Antrim course.

The American Marissa Steen leads on 3-under.

Racing

There are two Group Twos down for decision as part of today’s eight-race card at The Curragh.

Racing at Tramore has been called off today following a course inspection this morning.