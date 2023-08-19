Sat, 19 Aug, 2023 - 13:37

Saturday sport: Ireland face England in final home game before World Cup

Andy Farrell’s named a strong side for the visit of England to the Aviva Stadium.
Saturday sport: Ireland face England in final home game before World Cup

Kenneth Fox

Rugby

Ireland’s World Cup preparations step up a notch this evening.

Andy Farrell’s named a strong side for the visit of England to the Aviva Stadium.

It is Ireland’s final home game before the World Cup, and kick-off is at 5.30pm.

Munster winger Keith Earls will win his 100 cap as he starts in the side.

 

 

Athletics

It ia a busy day for Team Ireland as the World Athletics Championships get off the mark in Budapest.

The mixed 4 x 400 metre relay came 4th in their heat this morning, qualifying for tonight's final as one of the fastest losers.

Kate O’Connor is currently in high-jump action in the heptathlon.

The Newry athlete finished 3rd in this morning's 100-metre hurdles

And Ciara Mageean, Sarah Healy and Sophie O’Sullivan go in the women’s 15-hundred metre heats, which kick off just before 1:30pm.

 

Soccer

There are five Premier League games to look forward to, getting underway from 3pm.

Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield at 3pm.

At the same time, Fulham play Brentford, and Brighton go to Wolves.

There is a 5.30pm start to the meeting of Tottenham and Manchester United.

And Manchester City take on Newcastle from 8pm.

The SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division resumes this evening after the summer break.

Leaders Peamount play Bohemians in a Dublin derby.

Second placed Shelbourne are away to Treaty United.

Galway United host Cork City, Wexford Youths face DLR Waves, and Athlone play Sligo Rovers.

Sweden beat Australia in the Women's World Cup third -place playoff this morning

The Swedes claimed bronze with a 2-nil win over the Matildas in Brisbane.

 

Golf

Leona Maguire is now five off the lead on day threeof the ISPS Handa Invitational -

The Cavan is 2-over par through 10 at Galgorm Castle.

Stephanie Meadow is also on 2-over par - she is just teeing off her third round on the County Antrim course.

The American Marissa Steen leads on 3-under.

 

Racing

There are two Group Twos down for decision as part of today’s eight-race card at The Curragh.

Racing at Tramore has been called off today following a course inspection this morning.

More in this section

Gustaf Lagerbielke set for Celtic bow after Stephen Welsh sustains knock Gustaf Lagerbielke set for Celtic bow after Stephen Welsh sustains knock
Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban
Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman in front after opening round of BMW Championship Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman in front after opening round of BMW Championship
England coach Steve Borthwick says Owen Farrell target of ‘personal attacks’

England coach Steve Borthwick says Owen Farrell target of ‘personal attacks’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more