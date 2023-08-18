Fri, 18 Aug, 2023 - 19:45

Mack Hansen has Keith Earls’ initials shaved in green hair ahead of milestone

The Connacht wing is set to play in Saturday’s clash with England.
Mack Hansen has Keith Earls’ initials shaved in green hair ahead of milestone

By Ed Elliot, PA, Dublin

Ireland wing Mack Hansen has marked the occasion of Keith Earls’ 100th Test cap by having his team-mate’s initials shaved into an eye-catching green haircut.

The Connacht player sported ‘KE’ on his left temple in training ahead of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up clash with England.

Earls is poised to become only the ninth Irishman to reach a century of international appearances, having been included among Andy Farrell’s replacements for the game.

Players and members of Ireland’s coaching staff have paid tribute to the popular 35-year-old all week.

Yet the eccentric Australia-born Hansen, who had long flowing locks during the Guinness Six Nations, has taken things a step further.

Earls led out Ireland’s players for Friday’s captain’s run at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and is in contention to travel to the fourth World Cup of a distinguished international career which began in 2008.

Speaking of the Munster wing, team-mate Conor Murray, who reached 100 caps in the autumn, told the IRFU: “What a man!

“Going into school, looking up to him, he was a superstar of schools’ rugby and I’m blessed to be able to call him a really good friend and share part of his journey with him.

“Rooming with him for the last 10 odd years, I’ve seen the crazy sides to Keith Earls.

“This is a really popular landmark and everyone in the squad is absolutely delighted for him.”

Earls is set to move alongside Ireland greats Brian O’Driscoll, Ronan O’Gara, Rory Best, Paul O’Connell and John Hayes in reaching three figures, in addition to current team-mates Cian Healy, Johnny Sexton and Murray.

More in this section

England coach Steve Borthwick says Owen Farrell target of ‘personal attacks’ England coach Steve Borthwick says Owen Farrell target of ‘personal attacks’
Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban Conor Benn ‘disappointed’ as UKAD appeals against decision to lift doping ban
Thomas Tuchel: Humble Harry Kane already inspiring his Bayern Munich team-mates Thomas Tuchel: Humble Harry Kane already inspiring his Bayern Munich team-mates
Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman in front after opening round of BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy and Brian Harman in front after opening round of BMW Championship

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more