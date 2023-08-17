Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 14:59

Michael Olise signs new four-year deal with Crystal Palace following Chelsea bid

It was understood the Blues had agreed to pay the France Under-21 winger’s £35million release clause.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea target Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace, Eagles chairman Steve Parish has said.

The PA news agency understands Chelsea had agreed to pay the France Under-21 winger’s £35million release clause, but it appears he has now committed his future to Palace.

Parish tweeted on Thursday: “I’m absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club.”

The 21-year-old, who can play either as an attacking midfielder or out wide, is currently out with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to be fit before September.

Olise has appeared 63 times in the Premier League for Palace since signing from Reading in 2021 and played an influential role last season in the absence of Wilfried Zaha, who spent part of the campaign injured.

Chelsea, who broke the British transfer record for the second time in eight months with the signing of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo for a possible £115m on Monday, had hoped to make Olise their latest recruit in a deal that would have pushed their net summer spend to £175m. PA understands the Blues have agreed an initial £53m fee to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, with the midfielder undergoing a medical on Wednesday.

