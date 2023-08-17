Cian Prendergast named at number 8 for Ireland in strong side against England

Michael Bolton

Connacht's Cian Prendergast has been named to start at No.8 against England as many of the Grand Slam winning side return for Saturday's clash at the Aviva Stadium.

The Connacht back-row makes his first start for Ireland, alongside Peter O'Mahony and Josh Van Der Flier.

The game will be the last opportunity for players to impress Andy Farrell before the final squad for the World Cup is named on August 28th.

It's an all Leinster front row with Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong named to start, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the second row.

Jamison Gibson-Park and Ross Byrne are the half-back partnership, with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose in the centre.

The back three is made up of James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan.

In the replacements, Jeremy Loughman is named after his addition to the squad, with Keith Earls set to win his 100th cap should he be brought on.

Ireland team to play England: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Cian Prendergast.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, Caelan Doris, Conor Murray, Jack Crowley, Keith Earls.