World Rugby appeals against decision to overturn Owen Farrell’s red card

Farrell was cleared to play despite his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham.
By Duncan Bech, PA England Rugby Correspondent

Owen Farrell’s participation in the World Cup is in renewed doubt after World Rugby appealed against the decision to overturn his red card from Saturday’s clash with Wales.

An independent disciplinary panel caused an outcry on Tuesday when it cleared the England captain to play despite his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham that was expected to result in a significant ban.

But, having examined the written judgement of the hearing, World Rugby believes there is grounds for an appeal, the details of which have yet to be confirmed.

Farrell is once again in danger of missing the pivotal World Cup opener against Argentina on September 9th, with the potential for a six-week ban – the mid-range sanction for dangerous tackle offences – back on the horizon.

“World Rugby fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport, particularly regarding foul play involving head contact,” a World Rugby statement read.

“Player welfare is the sport’s number one priority and the head contact process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport.

“Having considered the full written decision, World Rugby considers an appeal to be warranted.

“In line with provisions set out under Regulation 17, an independent appeal committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.”

