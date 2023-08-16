Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 21:12

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber ‘gutted’ after requiring knee surgery

The Netherlands international moved to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax this summer but was forced off during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber ‘gutted’ after requiring knee surgery

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Jurrien Timber admits he is “gutted” that impending knee surgery will rule him out for a lengthy period of time after he suffered a serious injury on his Premier League debut for Arsenal.

The Netherlands international moved to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax this summer but was forced off during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

He emerged for the second half but lasted just five minutes before going down off the ball and being replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu and Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that Timber is now set to go under the knife.

“Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee,” a statement read.

“Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

“The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

With recovery times from such injuries differing, Arsenal are unwilling to put a timeframe on a return to action for Timber, who took to Instagram to thank fans for a warm welcome.

“Gutted to share my injury is more serious than expected, especially after the warm welcome I’ve received,” he wrote.

“I wanted to repay you on the pitch, which will not be possible for the forthcoming period. I’m blessed with a lot of great people around me. Together we will do anything to get back as soon and strong as possible.

“For now I’ll be supporting our team from the stands of course. Thanks for making me feel at home in such a short period of time, see you at The Carpet.”

Timber was a £38.5million signing for the Gunners and played in the Community Shield penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City before suffering the setback against Forest.

Despite losing Timber, Arsenal are still expected to allow Nuno Tavares to leave the club in the coming days, with Forest a potential destination for the former Portugal Under-21s full-back.

While signed primarily to play at right-back, Timber had started life at Arsenal on the left side of defence, filling in as Oleksandr Zinchenko recovered from a calf problem.

More in this section

Manchester United in ‘final stages’ of Mason Greenwood investigation Manchester United in ‘final stages’ of Mason Greenwood investigation
England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win
Australian newspaper sends helicopter to photograph England training session Australian newspaper sends helicopter to photograph England training session
World Rugby urged to intervene after Owen Farrell’s red card was overturned

World Rugby urged to intervene after Owen Farrell’s red card was overturned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more