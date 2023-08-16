Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 16:00

Jurrien Timber set for lengthy absence as Arsenal reveal he needs surgery

Timber suffered the injury during his Premier League debut.
Jurrien Timber set for lengthy absence as Arsenal reveal he needs surgery

By Mark Mann-Bryans, PA

Arsenal’s season has been rocked by a serious knee injury to summer signing Jurrien Timber which will require surgery.

The Netherlands international moved to the Emirates Stadium from Ajax this summer but was forced off on his Premier League debut – Saturday’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Timber, 22, limped off at half-time against Forest following a heavy challenge on Brennan Johnson that earned the full-back a booking.

Timber (centre) was forced off early on in the second-half against Nottingham Forest
Timber (centre) was forced off early on in the second-half against Nottingham Forest (Adam Davy/PA)

He emerged for the second half but lasted just five minutes before going down off the ball and being replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

An Arsenal statement on Wednesday read: “Further to detailed assessments with consultant specialists since Saturday, we can confirm that Jurrien has sustained an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

“Jurrien will undergo surgery in the coming days and will be out of action for a period of time.

“The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien’s rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible.”

Timber was a £38.5million signing for the Gunners and played in the Community Shield penalty shoot-out win over Manchester City before suffering the setback against Forest.

Despite losing Timber, Arsenal are still expected to allow Nuno Tavares to leave the club in the coming days, with Forest a potential destination for the former Portugal Under-21s full-back.

While signed primarily to play at right-back, Timber had started life at Arsenal on the left side of defence, filling in as Oleksandr Zinchenko recovered from a calf problem.

More in this section

England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win
Australian newspaper sends helicopter to photograph England training session Australian newspaper sends helicopter to photograph England training session
I won’t sit on the fence – Mike Dean ready to criticise referees in new role I won’t sit on the fence – Mike Dean ready to criticise referees in new role
World Rugby urged to intervene after Owen Farrell’s red card was overturned

World Rugby urged to intervene after Owen Farrell’s red card was overturned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more