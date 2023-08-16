Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 13:29

England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win

England booked their place in the final against Spain on Sunday.
By Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter

A superb display ensured England reached their first World Cup final, dumping the old enemy and host nation Australia out of the tournament in the process.

Goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo gave England a 3-1 win over the Matildas in Sydney on Wednesday.

Thousands of fans across the UK took time off work to watch the game, with many singing, dancing and slamming tables at fan parks.

England fans hugging
Fans hugged and celebrated as England reached the final. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA.

The Prince of Wales tweeted his congratulations to the team after the game.

In the personally signed tweet, William said: “What a phenomenal performance from the Lionesses – on to the final!

“Commiserations to the Matildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”

Fans at BoxPark Croydon had a few nervy minutes after Sam Kerr’s stunning strike levelled the tie for the Aussies in the second half.

 

But there were jubilant scenes as the final whistle blew and many fans embraced each other ahead of the final against Spain on Sunday.

Toone made herself one of the heroes of the day with a brilliant first-half strike, making England fans believe they could make their first World Cup final.

Composed finishes from Hemp and Russo rounded off a professional display, helping England sweep aside the host nation.

Former England striker Gary Lineker added his congratulations, tweeting: “Well played Lionesses. Absolutely superb performance.

“A World Cup final. A World Cup final at football. It’s been a while. What a wonderful achievement.”

