Wed, 16 Aug, 2023 - 13:16

Irish defender Cathal Heffernan joins Newcastle United

Cork native Cathal Heffernan has completed his move from AC Milan to Newcastle United
Irish defender Cathal Heffernan joins Newcastle United

James Cox

Cork native Cathal Heffernan has completed his move from AC Milan to Newcastle United.

The defender is the son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan.

The 18-year-old will initially line out for the clubs reserve side, who compete in Premier League 2. He will wear the number five shirt for the team.

After gaining attention with the Cork City senior side, Heffernan moved to Serie A giants Milan in 2022. He spent 18 months in the Italian team's youth setup before joining Newcastle.

In another promising move for Irish football, former U21 international Jake O'Brien has completed a move from Crystal Palace to Ligue 1 club Lyon.

O'Brien, another defender, signed a four-year deal with the French club.

 

 

More in this section

World Rugby urged to intervene after Owen Farrell’s red card was overturned World Rugby urged to intervene after Owen Farrell’s red card was overturned
England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win England dump old enemy out of World Cup and reach final in comprehensive win
Focus on Spain ahead of their World Cup final showdown with England or Australia Focus on Spain ahead of their World Cup final showdown with England or Australia
Australian newspaper sends helicopter to photograph England training session

Australian newspaper sends helicopter to photograph England training session

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more