Irish defender Cathal Heffernan joins Newcastle United

James Cox

Cork native Cathal Heffernan has completed his move from AC Milan to Newcastle United.

The defender is the son of Olympians Rob and Marian Heffernan.

The 18-year-old will initially line out for the clubs reserve side, who compete in Premier League 2. He will wear the number five shirt for the team.

After gaining attention with the Cork City senior side, Heffernan moved to Serie A giants Milan in 2022. He spent 18 months in the Italian team's youth setup before joining Newcastle.

In another promising move for Irish football, former U21 international Jake O'Brien has completed a move from Crystal Palace to Ligue 1 club Lyon.

O'Brien, another defender, signed a four-year deal with the French club.