Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 22:09

Big-spending Chelsea close to completing deals for Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise

Lavia made it known to his club on Monday that he favoured a move to Stamford Bridge over Liverpool.
By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53.5million to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, the PA news agency understands.

The midfielder made it known to his club on Monday that he favoured a move to Stamford Bridge over Liverpool, who had had a similar bid accepted, with a deal having been reached on Tuesday night for him to join the west London club.

Lavia will now undergo a medical in advance of becoming the eighth first-team signing the club have made this summer.

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise could be on his way to Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA)

He made 29 Premier League appearances last season in what was his debut top-flight campaign, after joining Saints from Manchester City last summer.

PA also understands that the club have agreed to pay Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise’s £35m release clause, paving the way for the France Under-21 international to join Lavia at Stamford Bridge.

It takes Chelsea’s spending this week to over £200m following the British record capture of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo for a potential £115m on Monday.

