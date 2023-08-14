Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 20:37

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber to see specialist as concerns grow over knee injury

The Dutchman, a summer signing from Ajax, limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest.
Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber to see specialist as concerns grow over knee injury

By PA Sport Staff

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will see a specialist to determine the extent of his knee injury, with reports suggesting he is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Dutchman, signed from Ajax in a £38.5million summer transfer, limped off early in the second half of Saturday’s win over Nottingham Forest in the Gunners’ opening Premier League match.

According to reports, Timber has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which if confirmed would see the Netherlands defender facing a lengthy spell of rehabilitation and possibly being out until early 2024.

Arsenal confirmed on Monday evening that further assessments will be needed to determined a timeframe for Timber’s return to action.

“Further to his substitution during our match against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Jurrien Timber has received extensive assessments and scans which have confirmed he has sustained an injury to his right knee,” a club statement read.

“Jurrien will undergo a further detailed assessment and review with a consultant in the coming days to assess the full extent of the injury, in order to determine the next steps. A further update will be provided in due course.

“Everyone at the club will be focused on supporting Jurrien at this time.”

More in this section

Kevin De Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad Kevin De Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad
Green light given for new €50 million Anglesea Stand at the RDS Green light given for new €50 million Anglesea Stand at the RDS
France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup
SoccerPremier LeagueArsenalNetherlandsJurrien Timber
Worker, 26, dies after being injured at Everton’s new stadium

Worker, 26, dies after being injured at Everton’s new stadium

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more