Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 16:22

Kevin De Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad

The Belgium international is facing several weeks on the sidelines.
Kevin De Bruyne left out of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup squad

By PA sport staff

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was the most notable absentee from the travelling party for Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Seville after being struck down by a hamstring injury.

De Bruyne limped out of Friday night’s 3-0 Premier League win at promoted Burnley with a recurrence of the problem which prompted his early withdrawal from last season’s Champions League final, and City boss Pep Guardiola later revealed the 32-year-old Belgium international would be sidelined for “a few weeks”.

The club is yet to provide an update on the severity of the damage, but the midfielder’s name was conspicuous by its absence from the 22-man squad list for Wednesday night’s game in Athens when it was published on City’s official website on Monday afternoon.

De Bruyne has been one of City’s key performers since his £55million arrival from Wolfsburg in August 2015, and is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished midfielders in world football.

There was no place either for midfielder Bernardo Silva, the only other member of the matchday squad at Burnley who was not included, or central defender Ruben Dias, who was not involved in the opening league fixture under concussion protocols.

Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish, who were unused substitutes at Turf Moor, did make it, as did the versatile John Stones, who sat out on Friday evening through injury.

Squad (in number order): Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Julian Alvarez, Sergio Gomez, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis, James McAtee.

More in this section

Sunday sport: Dublin crowned All-Ireland champions, Chelsea draw with Liverpool Sunday sport: Dublin crowned All-Ireland champions, Chelsea draw with Liverpool
Lucas Glover edges past Patrick Cantlay to claim back-to-back Tour wins Lucas Glover edges past Patrick Cantlay to claim back-to-back Tour wins
France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup
SoccerMan CityKevin de BruyneSevillaBernardo SilvaRuben DiasUEFA Super CupMan City vs SevillaStadio Georgios Kamaras
Green light given for new €50 million Anglesea Stand at the RDS

Green light given for new €50 million Anglesea Stand at the RDS

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more