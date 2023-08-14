Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 15:31

France suffer major blow with fly-half Romain Ntamack ruled out of World Cup

France fly-half Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup in a major blow for the tournament hosts.

The French Rugby Federation confirmed that the 24-year-old suffered a serious knee injury during Les Blues’ warm-up victory over Scotland on Saturday.

“Romain Ntamack was hit in the left knee and had to leave the field,” the Federation said.

“Imaging performed this morning diagnosed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. Consequently, Romain Ntamack will be forfeited for the World Cup.”

Ntamack, one of the most naturally-talented number 10s in world rugby, has been a key figure during Les Bleus’ revival under head coach Fabien Galthie.

His half-back partnership with France captain Antoine Dupont was central to their World Cup campaign and they were a pivotal pairing in last season’s Six Nations Grand Slam success.

Prop Cyril Baille, meanwhile, suffered a calf muscle injury in the Scotland game and will be sidelined for five to six weeks.

