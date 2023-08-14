David and Victoria Beckham share pride as daughter walks with Miami star Messi

By Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter

David and Victoria Beckham have shared their pride after their daughter Harper accompanied Lionel Messi on to the football pitch before a match in the US.

The couple’s youngest child walked hand-in-hand with the Argentine football great on Friday evening before his team Inter Miami beat Charlotte FC 4-0.

Former England footballer and Inter Miami owner Beckham posted a photo of the pair on his Instagram on Saturday, saying: “Making people smile in Miami & and all around the USA @leomessi.”

He added: “My beautiful girl Harper Seven the most beautiful smile.”

His wife, the former Spice Girl turned fashion designer, also shared a series of photos of their 12-year-old daughter posing with Messi before the game and standing beside him on the pitch.

“Another great win last night in Miami!!! Special moment for Harper waking out with @leomessi kisses xxxx,” she wrote.

Messi, 36, completed his move to Inter Miami in July on a deal which will run to 2025, after his contract with Paris St Germain came to an end.

Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer in 2007 was a landmark moment in the history of the league.

His transfer to the Los Angeles Galaxy included an agreement that allowed the former England captain to own an MLS team for a discounted fee.

He exercised that option in 2014 and the team played its first match in 2020.

He and Victoria married in July 1999 and the couple have four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.