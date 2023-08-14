Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 09:46

Football rumours: Manchester United weighing up approach for Amadou Onana

Juventus are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old
Football rumours: Manchester United weighing up approach for Amadou Onana

PA Sport Staff

What the papers say

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, according to the Daily Mail. Juventus are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old Belgium international, who caught international attention during the Qatar World Cup.

The Nottingham Post reports Nottingham Forest have had a bid for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare rejected. The 25-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time, but citing ESPN Netherlands, the paper says Forest’s approach was below PSV’s expectations, with Sangare believed to be valued at £32 million.

Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa Conference League – Quarter Final – First Leg – King Power Stadium
Nottingham Forest are interested in Ibrahim Sangare (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The Daily Mail, via Sky Germany, says Bayern Munich have turned down an initial bid from Manchester United for defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Daily Mail also reports that Everton are close to signing Leeds winger Jack Harrison on a season-long loan.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Education City Stadium
Neymar could be heading for Saudi Arabia (Nick Potts/PA)

Neymar: The Paris St Germain forward has agreed a two-year deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, according to L’Equipe.

Folarin Balogun: Tottenham are considering a move for the Arsenal forward to replace Harry Kane, reports Gazzetta Dello Sport.

More in this section

Erin McLaughlin says Irish women's football 'in a brilliant place' Erin McLaughlin says Irish women's football 'in a brilliant place'
Two assists for James Maddison as Tottenham move on without Harry Kane with draw Two assists for James Maddison as Tottenham move on without Harry Kane with draw
Dublin beat Kerry to reclaim All-Ireland crown Dublin beat Kerry to reclaim All-Ireland crown
Sunday sport: Dublin crowned All-Ireland champions, Chelsea draw with Liverpool

Sunday sport: Dublin crowned All-Ireland champions, Chelsea draw with Liverpool

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more