Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 06:31

Lucas Glover edges past Patrick Cantlay to claim back-to-back Tour wins

Glover (43) ultimately claimed victory with a par on the 18th hole playoff after Cantlay found water off the tee
PA Sport Staff

Lucas Glover eclipsed Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the FedEx St Jude Championship and claim a second straight PGA Tour victory.

The American duo were forced into an extra hole in Memphis after each completing 72 holes on 15 under par.

Glover (43) ultimately claimed victory with a par on the 18th hole playoff after Cantlay found water off the tee.

Speaking after his victory, which comes just a week after he took out Wyndham Championship, Glover said: “If you would have told me this three months ago, I’d tell you you’re crazy.

“But at the same time, if you asked me legitimately did I think I was capable, I’d say yes, even then. It’s just one of those sad ways athletes are wired.

“We always believe in ourselves no matter how bad it is.”

Glover was ranked 119th in the world prior to the Wyndham Championship, but now sits 30th.

Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood finished agonisingly close, but had to settle for equal-third on 14 under par.

Fleetwood was unable to sink a birdie chance on his last hole which would have propelled him into the playoff.

