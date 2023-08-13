Sun, 13 Aug, 2023 - 15:55

Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

The deal is worth an initial €10 million rising to a possible €15 million.
Fred completes move from Manchester United to Fenerbahce

By PA Sport Staff

Manchester United midfielder Fred has completed his transfer to Fenerbahce.

United announced a deal had been agreed between the two clubs on Friday and the Brazil international travelled to Turkey on Saturday for a medical and to discuss terms.

Both happened without an issue, so Fred heads to Istanbul in a move worth an initial €10 million rising to a possible €15 million.

The 30-year-old, who moved to Old Trafford from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2018 and had made 213 appearances for the club, had already said his goodbyes on social media.

He said on Saturday: “Thanks for everything, Manchester United Football Club.

“Today ends one of the most beautiful stages of my career. I lived the dream of wearing the shirt of one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Going through ups and downs, I leave with the conviction that I always gave my best during all training sessions and games.

“It was five years of a true dream for me and my family. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity. Forever a Red!”

More in this section

Sunday sport: Dublin and Kerry face off for the first time in Women's All-Ireland final Sunday sport: Dublin and Kerry face off for the first time in Women's All-Ireland final
Bukayo Saka nets stunner before Arsenal forced to cling on to beat Forest Bukayo Saka nets stunner before Arsenal forced to cling on to beat Forest
LOI: Shamrock Rovers keep lead following tight Dublin derbies LOI: Shamrock Rovers keep lead following tight Dublin derbies
SoccerPremier LeagueMan UtdFredFenerbahce
Erin McLaughlin says Irish women's football 'in a brilliant place'

Erin McLaughlin says Irish women's football 'in a brilliant place'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

A vision of tech that businesses need to see A vision of tech that businesses need to see
Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th Dell Technologies Forum 2023 to take place in Dublin on September 26th
Let’s get Barefoot this summer! Let’s get Barefoot this summer!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more